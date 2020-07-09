Apartment List
194 Apartments for rent in Naples Park, FL with parking

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
647 100th Avenue North
647 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2086 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED - 2020 VACATION RENTAL... *ALL inclusive rate.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
624 104th Ave N
624 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1550 sqft
LAWN CARE & trash pickup INCLUDED in rent. Unfurnished and move in ready by April 5th - 10th. Just over a mile to Vanderbilt Beach, county parks, theaters, shopping, schools and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
687 100th Ave N
687 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,369
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW and the 2020 SEASON! Call 239-272-5862 for additional pictures and booking details. COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS – QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD – CLOSE TO THE BEACH… Relaxing open floor plan perfectly maintained.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
671 94th Ave N.
671 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,899
1650 sqft
PRIVATE HEATED POOL – FIREPLACE – CLOSE TO BEACH - PET FRIENDLY Nestled in a great set of neighboring homes in North Naples, this well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath heated pool home offers a sunny atmosphere minutes from all the fun .

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
593 110th AVE N
593 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
Perfect resort style large 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on a corner lot in popular Naples Park with screened in pool. Ideal home for a winter get away with friends and family.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
552 105th AVE N
552 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1614 sqft
THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON - the home has a one-car garage (washer/dryer indoors) and is located in the highly desirable 500 block in Naples Park.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
575 101st AVE N
575 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
1800 sqft
Single family home with heated pool, garage and walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach & Delnor Wiggins State Park & Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
779 98th AVE
779 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1351 sqft
Close to the beach! Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the very popular community of Naples Park. 1200 square foot lanai with free form pool and electric heater.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
534 96th AVE
534 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1198 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach house on the desirable 500 block in Naples Park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
754 107th Ave N.
754 107th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1994 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED. $1540 / week $3920 / month ALL INCLUSIVE MAY - DEC (excluding Holidays): rent, tax, cleaning, lawn, pool, cable/ wifi, $3k damage insurance included! Call for lower pricing on longer stays.
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Bluebill Avenue - 204, #204
1 Bluebill Avenue, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
SHORT-TERM RENTAL- 2BR/2BA with open great room, new kitchen with shaker style white cabinetry, pull-out drawers and stainless appliances. Gleaming white porcelain tile on diagonal throughout, new carpet in guest room and fresh paint.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Marsh
1073 Egrets Walk CIR
1073 Egrets Walk Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1800 sqft
Settle in to the serene surroundings of lush landscape views from this Egret’s Walk home in prestigious Pelican Marsh.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
8460 Abbington Circle #1821
8460 Abbington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2250 sqft
***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9051 Gulfshore Drive PH 2
9051 Gulf Shore Dr, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PENTHOUSE - VANDERBILT BEACH - AMAZING VIEWS - GORGEOUS DECOR - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
823 Meadowland DR I
823 Meadowland Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1765 sqft
Two story townhouse with 3 bedrooms in Pelican Ridge. This light and bright 2 story townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms has been totally redone. Light and bright home.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
21 Bluebill AVE
21 Bluebill Ave, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1613 sqft
Feb 2021 available. Gulf Breeze at Vanderbilt is located on a gated peninsula at the entrance of Delnor Wiggins State Beach.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10691 Gulf Shore DR
10691 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2000 sqft
This unit has everything. JUST BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED and FRESHLY UPDATED. NEW Floors, NEW Kitchen, NEW Bathrooms, NEW Drywall. EVERYTHING is NEW FRESH and BRIGHT.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Sugar Pine Lane - 1
230 Sugar Pine Ln, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
RENTED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 30, 2020. Two Bed, Two Bath Furnished Condo. Recently remodeled. Granite countertops, modern coastal decor, all newer appliances. Available for short-term or long term rental. Located in the Pines Condominium

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9375 GULF SHORE DR
9375 Gulf Shore Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1530 sqft
BEACH FRONT condo with SMASHING Gulf views, and TOTALLY, FABULOUSLY RENOVATED! Seawatch of Vanderbilt Beach -- away from the crowds, yet walking distance to several restaurants. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath plus open Den.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
815 Gulf Pavilion DR
815 Gulf Pavilion Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1179 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath unit. Close to all the best things Naples has to offer! Just minutes to Naples's Vanderbilt Beach. Clean, bright and located close to shopping, dining, and the Mercato shopping and entertainment complex.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
878 Meadowland DR
878 Meadowland Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1744 sqft
Walk to Mercato.....One Mile to Vanderbilt Beach.....Steps to the Community Pool.....Completely Renovated.....Incredibly Modern....TWO MASTER SUITES.....Large Upstairs Loft for Entertaining! Brand New Lanai With Insulated Roof.....

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
15 BLUEBILL AVE
15 Bluebill Ave, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1480 sqft
Walk to the beach or take in a sunset from the screened lanai. This 11th Floor condominium offers sweeping views of the Gulf of Mexico. 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths . Covered parking space. Gated community offers large community pool and social room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
300 Lambiance CIR
300 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1618 sqft
Due to health cancellation this unit is available for Jan and Feb. First Floor lake view 2 plus a den with garage. Show is extremely well.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7054 Barrington CIR
7054 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1663 sqft
2021 AVAILABLE TO RENT IN THIS Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Naples Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Naples Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

