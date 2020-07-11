All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:16 AM

Vista 12

420 SW 12th Ave · (833) 213-3889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 SW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33135
Little Havana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista 12.

Amenities

range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vista 12 have any available units?
Vista 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is Vista 12 currently offering any rent specials?
Vista 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista 12 pet-friendly?
No, Vista 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does Vista 12 offer parking?
No, Vista 12 does not offer parking.
Does Vista 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista 12 have a pool?
No, Vista 12 does not have a pool.
Does Vista 12 have accessible units?
No, Vista 12 does not have accessible units.
Does Vista 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, Vista 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Vista 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, Vista 12 does not have units with air conditioning.

