Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:16 AM
Vista 12
420 SW 12th Ave
·
(833) 213-3889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Miami
Little Havana
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
420 SW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33135
Little Havana
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 months AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista 12.
Amenities
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Vista 12 have any available units?
Vista 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Rent Report
.
Is Vista 12 currently offering any rent specials?
Vista 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista 12 pet-friendly?
No, Vista 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami
.
Does Vista 12 offer parking?
No, Vista 12 does not offer parking.
Does Vista 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista 12 have a pool?
No, Vista 12 does not have a pool.
Does Vista 12 have accessible units?
No, Vista 12 does not have accessible units.
Does Vista 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, Vista 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Vista 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, Vista 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave
Miami, FL 33169
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33125
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
