175 Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL with garage
What a gamble: In 1947, the city was incorporated by four businessmen who invested $400 dollars each so that they could avoid losing out on their gambling rooms and extended cocktail hours, which Dade County were pushing to eliminate and reduce.
The city itself -- well, if you can really call it a city -- started off with about 700 people, but has now climbed up to roughly 6,000, as per the 2010 U.S. Census. It has pretty high standards as both a business and residential community and is brilliantly located for anyone working in the wider Miami area, with Downtown Miami, Bicentennial Park and Miami Beach just a few minutes to the east. There are about 2,000 homes and apartments in the city, with about two thirds of them being owner occupied and most of the rest rented out. Predominantly, the area is home to detached family homes, with make up about 70% of the housing market, although there are also a few high-rise apartments for those looking for one-bedroom apartments and other places for rent. See more
West Miami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.