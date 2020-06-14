175 Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL with garage

What a gamble: In 1947, the city was incorporated by four businessmen who invested $400 dollars each so that they could avoid losing out on their gambling rooms and extended cocktail hours, which Dade County were pushing to eliminate and reduce.

The city itself -- well, if you can really call it a city -- started off with about 700 people, but has now climbed up to roughly 6,000, as per the 2010 U.S. Census. It has pretty high standards as both a business and residential community and is brilliantly located for anyone working in the wider Miami area, with Downtown Miami, Bicentennial Park and Miami Beach just a few minutes to the east. There are about 2,000 homes and apartments in the city, with about two thirds of them being owner occupied and most of the rest rented out. Predominantly, the area is home to detached family homes, with make up about 70% of the housing market, although there are also a few high-rise apartments for those looking for one-bedroom apartments and other places for rent.