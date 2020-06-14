Apartment List
/
FL
/
west miami
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

175 Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL with garage

West Miami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
West Miami
18 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6426 SW 16th St
6426 Southwest 16th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful West Miami Modern Home on tree-lined street. Completely and tastefully renovated from bottom to top! 2 Bedrooms each with custom closet.One Spa inspired bathroom, new cabinets,glass shower, bidet-toilet combo.
Results within 1 mile of West Miami

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
700 SW 51st Ave
700 Southwest 51st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready! Efficiency (converted garage) apartment with a spacious courtyard area with a private & separate entrance. All utilities are included in the rent; electric, water, lawn service, & sewer.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7115 SW 21st St
7115 SW 21st St, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location for this amazing remodeled duplex for rent! This is a very spacious 3/2 with a large kitchen and living areas, with a patio! Newer floors, bathrooms, closets, newer kitchen and appliances, even newer central A/C! The listing is

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1222 Pizarro St
1222 Pizarro Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$895
Cozy FURNISHED studio apartment in beautiful Coral Gables just a 10 minute drive from UM. Remodeled cottage with kitchenette, full bath and living/sleeping area. Has own separate entrance on the other side main of house's garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1717 Madrid St
1717 Madrid Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
3240 SW 57th Ave
3240 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Biltmore Hotel and Nicklaus Children"s Hospital Area, Roomy 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Schenley Park. Across from Coral Gables. All wood and tile floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Family and Formal Dining Rooms, New Central A/C.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6353 SW 29th St
6353 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Brand New Contemporary Style home centrally located in the Schenley Park Area. This bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a gourmet style kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
5893 SW 3 Street
5893 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Corner lot. Nice kitchen and back patio. Ceiling fans. One car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5770 La Luneta Ave
5770 La Luneta Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
Chic & elegant home available for rent in Schenley Park! Built in 2008, this 6-bed, 7.5-bath home was beautifully designed with expansive living spaces filled with natural sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of West Miami
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
Golden Pines
10 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,765
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
Flagami
118 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,554
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Dadeland
60 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Shenandoah
26 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,519
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
City Guide for West Miami, FL

What a gamble: In 1947, the city was incorporated by four businessmen who invested $400 dollars each so that they could avoid losing out on their gambling rooms and extended cocktail hours, which Dade County were pushing to eliminate and reduce.

The city itself -- well, if you can really call it a city -- started off with about 700 people, but has now climbed up to roughly 6,000, as per the 2010 U.S. Census. It has pretty high standards as both a business and residential community and is brilliantly located for anyone working in the wider Miami area, with Downtown Miami, Bicentennial Park and Miami Beach just a few minutes to the east. There are about 2,000 homes and apartments in the city, with about two thirds of them being owner occupied and most of the rest rented out. Predominantly, the area is home to detached family homes, with make up about 70% of the housing market, although there are also a few high-rise apartments for those looking for one-bedroom apartments and other places for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Miami, FL

West Miami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

West Miami 1 BedroomsWest Miami 2 BedroomsWest Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Miami 3 BedroomsWest Miami Accessible ApartmentsWest Miami Apartments with Balcony
West Miami Apartments with GarageWest Miami Apartments with GymWest Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Miami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Miami Apartments with Parking
West Miami Apartments with PoolWest Miami Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Miami Pet Friendly PlacesWest Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FL
South Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College