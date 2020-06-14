Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

312 Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL with garage

Key Biscayne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
4119 sqft
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
270 Buttonwood Dr
270 Buttonwood Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
Enjoy this fabulous house and lots of privacy with 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms. Spacious outdoor space with covered terrace, and garage. Ample space to entertain with pool. This unit is a 3,774 square feet under air.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
101 Crandon Blvd
101 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
PRICE PER WEEK. Seasonal and Short term rental 3 bed, 3 baths fully furnished. Can be rented daily, weekly or monthly. Enjoy all the amenities that Key Colony has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
107 E Enid Dr
107 East Enid Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
Great Townhouse 2Bed plus den, and 2.5 Bath in desirable Gardens of Key Biscayne complex. High ceilings. 2 Parking in covered garage. Completely remodeled with good taste and quality finishes, tile wood like floors.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1121 Crandon Blvd
1121 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS 2/2 SPLIT DESIGN UNIT. $1,782 SQFT

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR
30 Grand Bay Estates Cir, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,450
Grand Bay Estate Residences, only 21 Estates located in private compound with 24-hr gated security. Beautiful surroundings. Private park for Grand Bay Villas and Estates enjoyment. Offering total privacy w/direct access to Beach and 5-star hotel.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
400 S Mashta Dr
400 South Mashta Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
Magnificent waterfront house. This one & only architectural masterpiece designed by award winning architect Charles Pawley sits on one of the best waterfront lots.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
781 Crandon Blvd
781 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
ONE OF A KIND UNIT AT OCEAN CLUB. 4 BEDROOM 5 BATHS PRIVATE FOYER, FORMAL DINING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS TO THE EAST AND WEST. LARGE TERRACES AND GREAT FLOOR SPLIT PLAN WITH 3030 SF.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
14 Harbor Point Drive
14 Harbor Pt Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$50,000
With a charming & delightful aura of a vintage Cuban estate, this amazing Key Biscayne home exudes charm & sophistication in its finishes.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
17 GRAND BAY ESTATES CR
17 Grand Bay Estates Circle, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
Inventory is not easy to come by at Grand Bay Estates & Villas. An opportunity to rent this immaculate home with astonishing amenities could be yours. Features top of the line appliances, Marble flooring, and oversized pool for those hot Miami days.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
285 Sunrise Drive
285 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive unit in Beach Haus Key Biscayne offers a serene island lifestyle a block away from the beach. Three story building with open corridors, wrapping an infinity pool, accommodates 31 one- or two-bedrooms units.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
199 Ocean Lane Dr
199 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 months starting today, unfurnished, electric store refrigerator, dish washer, washer/ dryer. Bright 2/2 unit , South exposure, ceramic floors. Private long balcony, covered parking space & storage. Basic cable & internet.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
Brickell
40 Units Available
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,543
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Brickell
73 Units Available
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1164 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Brickell
14 Units Available
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,958
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Roads
9 Units Available
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
934 sqft
Lombardy Apartment Rentals is CFH Group's newest apartment community located in the the sought-after neighborhood of The Roads in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 10 at 03:46pm
Brickell
4 Units Available
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brickell View Terrace in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Brickell
86 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,710
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brickell
1 Unit Available
2201 BRICKELL AVE
2201 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTEMPORY LIVING TO ITS FINEST. HIGH END FINISH. NO CARPETING. BEAUTIFUL BAY AND OCEAN VIEW FROM BALCONY. FULLY FURNISHED. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE IN COVERED GARAGE. BAY FRONT BUILDING WITH GUARDED GATE IN DESIRABLE BRICKELL AVE LOCATION.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1155 Brickell Bay Dr
1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted immaculate overlooks the bay on Brickell, full fitness gym,outstanding pool, garage, BBQ area private garage/ parking space. AGENTS PLEASE READ broker remarks

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brickell
1 Unit Available
801 Brickell Bay Dr
801 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Brickell's Financial District. Unit features an open layout with unobstructed water views to the bay and ocean from every window.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Key Biscayne, FL

Key Biscayne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

