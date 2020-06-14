Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

175 Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL with garage

South Miami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7085 SW 67th Ave
7085 Ludlam Road, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE BANYANS - Enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in South Miami's most popular townhome community with beautifully manicured green spaces and a high-demand location that is convenient to U of M, Metrorail, hospitals and South Miami's vibrant downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5901 SW 62nd Ave
5901 Southwest 62nd Avenue, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
UM STUDENT WELCOME VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5910 SW 80th St
5910 Southwest 80th Street, South Miami, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
Brand new construction. Owner spared no expense! Floor to ceiling glass throughout. Italian porcelain floors/wood floors upstairs. Luxurious master suite with large his and hers walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Dadeland
60 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5150 SW 77th St
5150 Southwest 77th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
"BEST PONCE/DAVIS AREA" WALKING DISTANCE TO SUNSET PLACE! ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE! HANDCRAFTED CUSTOM MILLWORK THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY HOME. FABULOUS CHEF'S KITCHEN INCLUDING A PROFESSIONAL GRADE VIKING STOVE.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
1443 Blue Rd
1443 Blue Road, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,725
Lovely/spacious/bright/classy! Foyer entry, updated kitchen and baths, easy living floor plan. Gleaming wood and ceramic tile floors, crown moldings, french doors, impact windows. Master has his/hers closets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6961 SW 62nd St
6961 Southwest 62nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Spectacular lakefront estate in South Miami completely rebuilt in 2014 with no expense spared. Imagine enjoying weekends at this gorgeous pool home overlooking the waterfall flowing into the lake covered with greenery.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
3240 SW 57th Ave
3240 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Biltmore Hotel and Nicklaus Children"s Hospital Area, Roomy 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Schenley Park. Across from Coral Gables. All wood and tile floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Family and Formal Dining Rooms, New Central A/C.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5825 Maynada St
5825 Maynada Street, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,900
Impeccable and impressive, fully updated family home. 5 bedrooms + In-laws suite + Office. A charming front porch leads to a welcoming living room. New kitchen opens to a friendly family room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
4405 SW 64th Ct
4405 Southwest 64th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
FURNISHED SPECTACULAR ESTATE, CLOSE TO CORAL LAKE AND THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI. BRAND NEW FURNISHED HOUSE, FEATURES 7 BEDROOMS AND 8 BATHROOMS, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH THE ULTIMATE MODERN APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS INFINITY POOL AND DECK.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy the Village Life with restaurants, sidewalks, grocery store and shops at your doorstep. This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 baths with open floor plan has 2 assigned tandem garage parking spaces in urban Downtown Dadeland.
City Guide for South Miami, FL

I only came for two days of playing / But every time I come I always wind up stayin / This the type of town I could spend a few days in / Miami the city that keeps the roof blazon -- From "Miami" by Will Smith

South Miami was founded by people who just wanted to grow some avocados and mangoes. South Miami is a city located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, approximately nine miles southwest of Miami. First incorporated in 1927, South Miami had a population of 11,657 in the 2010 U.S. Census. This is one scrappy little city! They have had their town nearly destroyed many times by hurricanes, from the first major recorded one in 1926 to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and again when Hurricane Bonnie hit in 1998. But the town's residents have proven each time that they aren't going to let some little hurricane defeat them, and they always rebuild the town, better than ever.

South Miami is a short drive from Miami International Airport. U.S. 1 (Dixie Highway) runs through South Miami, and is a major commercial strip. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Miami, FL

South Miami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

