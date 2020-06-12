/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
346 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
9405 NW 2nd Ave
9405 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy this well maintained, spacious 2 Bed/ 1 Bath home in Miami Shores with large fully fenced yard and garage.
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
77 NE 95th St
77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life.
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
162 NW 108 St
162 Northwest 108th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
WOW! Light, Bright, clean and modern....and ready to move in! No work to do! Open floor plan, and lots of natural light with NEW impact windows! Completely remodeled...
Results within 1 mile of Miami Shores
Verified
Upper East Side
10 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Verified
$
North Bay Village
26 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
$
Upper East Side
89 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
431 NW 106 St
431 Northwest 106th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful home for rent. - Property Id: 289490 Beautiful home for rent. Completed renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in a great location! Updated kitchen featuring white wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209
11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1048 sqft
CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla espaol ) - Property Id: 109282 MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
365 NE 125th St
365 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1624 NE 109th St
1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 sqft
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay.
West Little River
1 Unit Available
76 NW 85th St
76 Northwest 85th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2491 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . rent includes electricity and water. credit and income check required. large yard . Unit on left side of building through white fence. easy to show
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
1033 NW 101st St
1033 NW 101st St, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1620 sqft
Miami Duplex for rent 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious interior was recently painted; kitchen cabinets freshly painted, back door opens to big shared back yard, 2 car drive way parking available, washer and dryer in utility room for your laundry
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1625 Kennedy Cswy
1625 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7934 West Dr
7934 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Just Phenomenal open space unit at an incredible price!!! Floor to ceiling windows, and spectacular view. Unit come furnished, two assigned parking spaces.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12125 NE 11th Ct
12125 Northeast 11th Court, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED, LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD, OPEN KITCHEN, TILE ALL OVER, CLOSE TO BISCAYNE PARK, WHOLE FOODS, SHOPS, HIGHWAYS, BEACHES AND MORE!!!, MOVE IN NOW!!!!, SAME DAY APPROVAL!!
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1370 Northeast 119th Street
1370 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
1370 Northeast 119th Street, North Miami, FL - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: allowed.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11905 NE 2nd Ave
11905 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS AT CAPRI GARDENS, CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF NORTH MIAMI, CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NOVA AND FIU UNIVERSITY, AND MUCH MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED, WONT LAST!
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1525 NE 110th Ter
1525 NE 110th Ter, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
EAST OF BISCAYNE 2/2 - TILE FLOORS, LARGE GARDEN, PORCH, 2 PARKING. WALL A/C'S NO WASHER/DRYER. FULL CREDIT CHECK + FIRST, LAST SECURITY. NO NEGOTIATION. PETS OK
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7945 East Dr
7945 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
This is a spacious two bedroom condo for rent, directly facing the bay with easy access for kayaking or paddle boarding and is minutes away from the beach. One assigned parking space is included in rent along with water, sewer and trash.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1800 79th St Cswy
1800 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher.
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12105 Northeast 11th Place
12105 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
716 sqft
12105 Northeast 11th Place, North Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Property Description: Unfurnished 1 bedroom plus Den 1.
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1125 NE 80th St
1125 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Ready to move in Studio/ Efficiency/Apartment on the first floor with a backyard, Kitchen Granite countertops. Tiles all through, parking space.
