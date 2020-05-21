All apartments in Miami Shores
Find more places like 77 NE 95th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:28 PM

77 NE 95th St

77 Northeast 95th Street · (901) 604-1031
Location

77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138
Miami Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life. Beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural night flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Other special highlights include a charming decorative fireplace, rich exposed brick, chic recessed lighting, motorized window shades, marble baths, tons of storage space, big size washer & dryer and huge fenced backyard. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area, wine cooler, huge impact proof windows. The recently-renovated gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its quartz counters with seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 NE 95th St have any available units?
77 NE 95th St has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 NE 95th St have?
Some of 77 NE 95th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 NE 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
77 NE 95th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 NE 95th St pet-friendly?
No, 77 NE 95th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Shores.
Does 77 NE 95th St offer parking?
Yes, 77 NE 95th St does offer parking.
Does 77 NE 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 NE 95th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 NE 95th St have a pool?
No, 77 NE 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 77 NE 95th St have accessible units?
No, 77 NE 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 77 NE 95th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 NE 95th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 NE 95th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 NE 95th St does not have units with air conditioning.
