77 NE 95th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life. Beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural night flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Other special highlights include a charming decorative fireplace, rich exposed brick, chic recessed lighting, motorized window shades, marble baths, tons of storage space, big size washer & dryer and huge fenced backyard. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area, wine cooler, huge impact proof windows. The recently-renovated gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its quartz counters with seating.