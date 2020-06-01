163 NW 101st St

Amenities

Miami Shores quiet neighborhood. Split floor plan, master suite includes bathroom & floor-to-ceiling closets. Large chef's open kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, convection oven, dishwasher, microwave, large refrigerator, pantry, and lots of cabinets. Dining room has large windows, living room opens to backyard terrace. This home is perfect for entertaining indoors & out. Large fenced tropical yard has a lot of trees. High efficiency front load washer & dryer. Large shed with electricity. Close to downtown Miami Shores & public golf course. 10 minutes Midtown Miami, 20 minutes downtown, 20 minutes Miami Beach. Very easy to show, very quick approval. Available April 15, 2020