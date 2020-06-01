All apartments in Miami Shores
Find more places like 163 NW 101st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Shores, FL
/
163 NW 101st St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:11 AM

163 NW 101st St

163 Northwest 101st Street · (786) 663-2511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Shores
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

163 Northwest 101st Street, Miami Shores, FL 33150
Miami Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Miami Shores quiet neighborhood. Split floor plan, master suite includes bathroom & floor-to-ceiling closets. Large chef's open kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, convection oven, dishwasher, microwave, large refrigerator, pantry, and lots of cabinets. Dining room has large windows, living room opens to backyard terrace. This home is perfect for entertaining indoors & out. Large fenced tropical yard has a lot of trees. High efficiency front load washer & dryer. Large shed with electricity. Close to downtown Miami Shores & public golf course. 10 minutes Midtown Miami, 20 minutes downtown, 20 minutes Miami Beach. Very easy to show, very quick approval. Available April 15, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 NW 101st St have any available units?
163 NW 101st St has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 NW 101st St have?
Some of 163 NW 101st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 NW 101st St currently offering any rent specials?
163 NW 101st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 NW 101st St pet-friendly?
No, 163 NW 101st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Shores.
Does 163 NW 101st St offer parking?
No, 163 NW 101st St does not offer parking.
Does 163 NW 101st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 NW 101st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 NW 101st St have a pool?
No, 163 NW 101st St does not have a pool.
Does 163 NW 101st St have accessible units?
No, 163 NW 101st St does not have accessible units.
Does 163 NW 101st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 NW 101st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 NW 101st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 NW 101st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 163 NW 101st St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Miami Shores 2 BedroomsMiami Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Miami Shores Apartments with GarageMiami Shores Apartments with Parking
Miami Shores Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FL
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Barry UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity