All apartments in Miami Shores
Find more places like
1217 NE 100th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Shores, FL
/
1217 NE 100th St
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:46 PM

1217 NE 100th St

1217 Northeast 100th Street · (305) 788-1220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Shores
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1217 Northeast 100th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138
Miami Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom dream home with attached 2 car garage in desirable East Miami Shores! Located on a quiet street, this stunning property has impeccable curb appeal and has been well maintained by the owner. Home features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, hurricane impact windows & doors, generator plant, and refinished hardwood floors. Clean, bright, and ready to move in! The lushly landscaped backyard and open kitchen/dining/living area is perfect for entertaining guests! Low maintenance yard with irrigation system. Just a few minutes from Miami Shores Country Club and Aquatic Center, Bayfront Park, Whole Foods, schools, restaurants, Bal Harbour and beaches. We are here to help, please call us and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1217 NE 100th St have any available units?
1217 NE 100th St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1217 NE 100th St have?
Some of 1217 NE 100th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 NE 100th St currently offering any rent specials?
1217 NE 100th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 NE 100th St pet-friendly?
No, 1217 NE 100th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Shores.
Does 1217 NE 100th St offer parking?
Yes, 1217 NE 100th St does offer parking.
Does 1217 NE 100th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 NE 100th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 NE 100th St have a pool?
No, 1217 NE 100th St does not have a pool.
Does 1217 NE 100th St have accessible units?
No, 1217 NE 100th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 NE 100th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 NE 100th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 NE 100th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 NE 100th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Miami Shores 2 BedroomsMiami Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami Shores Apartments with GarageMiami Shores Apartments with ParkingMiami Shores Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Barry UniversityAtlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale