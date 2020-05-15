1217 NE 100th St.

Amenities

Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom dream home with attached 2 car garage in desirable East Miami Shores! Located on a quiet street, this stunning property has impeccable curb appeal and has been well maintained by the owner. Home features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, hurricane impact windows & doors, generator plant, and refinished hardwood floors. Clean, bright, and ready to move in! The lushly landscaped backyard and open kitchen/dining/living area is perfect for entertaining guests! Low maintenance yard with irrigation system. Just a few minutes from Miami Shores Country Club and Aquatic Center, Bayfront Park, Whole Foods, schools, restaurants, Bal Harbour and beaches. We are here to help, please call us and schedule your tour today!