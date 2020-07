Alcazar Apartment Villas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly e-payments guest parking new construction

This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. Amenities include a beautifully constructed clubhouse with cyber lounge, wifi access, modern fitness center, sparkling swimming pool adjacent to a playground and more! Located in Leisure City, in Homestead, FL, the property is NOW LEASING so call today for more details and ask about our limited time specials.