4 Apartments for rent in Marathon, FL📍
Tarpon Harbour
6973 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,752
1577 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour. We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON!
265 15Th Street
265 15th Street Ocean, Marathon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1314 sqft
Beautiful, brand new 3 bedroom and 2 and a half bathroom townhouse CORNER UNIT in Marathon. Located walking distance to the Burdine's Marina.
1001 W OCEAN Drive
1001 Ocean Drive West, Key Colony Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,567
1400 sqft
Monte Christo Condominiums are located in Key Colony Beach, Florida mile marker 53 in the heart of the Keys. Just 130 miles from downtown Miami and 50 miles from Key West.
273 W Seaview Dr
273 West Seaview Drive, Duck Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
New Construction. Luxury finishes. Everything is brand new, you would be the first to live in the home. 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 bathrooms. Split floor plan. House will be ready for rent by August 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Marathon rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,740.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marathon from include Key Largo, Big Pine Key, Tavernier, Islamorada, Village of Islands, and Big Coppitt Key.