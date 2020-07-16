All apartments in Miami-Dade County
1750 NE 115th St
1750 NE 115th St

1750 Northeast 115th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Northeast 115th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33181
Biscayne Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
Beautiful waterfront condo in a boutique style building East of Biscayne Blvd on wide canal. Beautiful apartment in perfect condition. Bright natural light, high ceilings, and open floor plan. Expansive living room flows into the large, open kitchen. Kitchen has been renovated with solid wood cabinets, updated appliances and granite countertops. Incredible master suite with beautiful bath, incredible closet space and lovely water views. Great storage/closet space throughout. Canal leads to the open bay and intracoastal - no fixed bridges! Amenities include: gym, large pool overlooking the tranquil canal, billiards room, and more. This apartment is a must see! Easy to Show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 NE 115th St have any available units?
1750 NE 115th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami-Dade County, FL.
What amenities does 1750 NE 115th St have?
Some of 1750 NE 115th St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 NE 115th St currently offering any rent specials?
1750 NE 115th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 NE 115th St pet-friendly?
No, 1750 NE 115th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 1750 NE 115th St offer parking?
No, 1750 NE 115th St does not offer parking.
Does 1750 NE 115th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 NE 115th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 NE 115th St have a pool?
Yes, 1750 NE 115th St has a pool.
Does 1750 NE 115th St have accessible units?
No, 1750 NE 115th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 NE 115th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 NE 115th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 NE 115th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 NE 115th St does not have units with air conditioning.
