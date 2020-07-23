/
monroe county
67 Apartments for rent in Monroe County, FL📍
4 Units Available
Playa Apartments
21 First Ave, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1014 sqft
Embrace the Playa Life with a home designed to inspire an active mind and body. An elegant application of passion and elegance.
25 Units Available
Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1349 sqft
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door.
4 Units Available
Tarpon Harbour
6973 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,752
1577 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour. We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON!
1 Unit Available
478 summerland Road
478 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Luxury paradise Penthouse - 3 bed 3 baths - living room dining area -Large modern kitchen with top of the line appliances - washer & Dryer - private carport - marble floor.
1 Unit Available
213 Atlantic Boulevard
213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1310 sqft
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before.
1 Unit Available
86781 Old Highway
86781 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
Unfurnished, 2 bedroom / 2 bath available August 2020 for long term rental. Large yard, undercover parking, enclosed storage. Located at mile market 87, and in walking distance to Founders Park. New metal roof & aluminum railing.
1 Unit Available
119 Cortez Drive
119 Cortez Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo available June 1st for long term lease. Fully Furnished, Screened balcony, Garage underneath Unit for 1 car or storage of Kayaks/paddleboards. Application required, Background check & employment Verification. No Pets Per HOA.
1 Unit Available
87455 Old Hwy. Highway
87455 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
989 sqft
Annual rental, 12 month minimum. Furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Islamorada. Rent includes water and wifi. Washer and dryer in the unit. Covered parking for one car and storage unit. Oceanfront pool, beach and observation dock.
1 Unit Available
40 High Point Rd F101
40 High Point Road, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
895 sqft
Spacious, one bedroom / one bath Plantation Villas unit available immediately for long term rental. This ground level unit offers a fresh interior with new paint, floors and appliances. Ample storage with three large closets.
1 Unit Available
97652 Overseas Highway
97652 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
Direct Bay Front unit in the Rock Harbor Club. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse ready to enjoy the Keys lifestyle. Come check out the views and see the great amenities that make it even better! This is an annual rental.
1 Unit Available
41 North Drive
41 North Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2879 sqft
Waterfront -Huge Home- 2nd from the bay - with an amazing bay view - on a wide deep canal -60 ft concreted dockage + -davits + jets sky platform Luxury living in this unique Round home offers 2 levels of living space -Offers 4/3 with 2 huge
1 Unit Available
169 Plantation Drive
169 Plantation Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2128 sqft
Deep waters Canal front -ocean side -beautiful single family home Over 2000 sq feet of living space -Offers 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths plus a loft that sleep 3 kids Open lay out - Open living room & dining room - large open kitchen -
1 Unit Available
833 Bonito Lane
833 Bonito Lane, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Key Largo. Tiled throughout, large bedroom with large double closet. Central AC and additional Wall AC in Bedroom. Living room with lots of windows. Window Blinds. Off Street designated parking.
1 Unit Available
484 summerland Road
484 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a private Compound built on 2017 with only 3 exclusive waterfront Penthouse - Available now is PH 1 first floor- Modern & stylish - Living room and dining area together - open modern kitchen -breakfast counter - 2 master bedrooms 2 full
1 Unit Available
367 King Avenue
367 King Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Furnished Monthly or Seasonal rental. Amazing view of the creek on all sides. It's a house in the sky! New pool Private Dock and Ramp access. Amazing creek location with great ocean and bay access within mins. Nicely decorated and spacious.
1 Unit Available
314 Loeb Avenue
314 Loeb Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1768 sqft
Light and bright, this home has a modern open floor plan. Located on clean canal with easy boating access. Inside, the home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den, which can be used as either an office/study or as an additional bedroom.
1 Unit Available
96030 Overseas Highway
96030 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Lucy I'm home! Historic Guest House in Key Largo once belonging to the Parents of Lucy & Desi available immediately, fully furnished for 1 - 2 people max, no pets, no-smoking on property.
1 Unit Available
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.
1 Unit Available
142 Harbor Drive
142 Harbor Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Property can be Rented Full 3/2 or 2/1 upstairs and separate 1/1 downstairs ask for the options.Property Currently also for SALE but if leased we will remove the Listing. Tenant occupied until August 1st - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS AT ALL.
1 Unit Available
81927 Overseas Highway
81927 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$5,000
1819 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Islamorada, this commercial building will be available starting June 1st.
1 Unit Available
218 Gulf Street
218 Gulf Street, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,675
538 sqft
Duplex for rent immediately in the heart of Islamorada! Each studio apartment has full kitchen and bath and is very spacious. Rent is $1675/month each side and includes water and electric.
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.
1 Unit Available
25 Sunset Road
25 Sunset Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
717 sqft
Charming ''treehouse'' available now for long term rental in Key Largo. This unique home offers two bedrooms and one bath upstairs, an oversized yard with plenty of privacy and is convienently located across the street from Sunset Point Park.
1 Unit Available
102670 Overseas Highway
102670 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
708 sqft
Annual rental 2/1 apartment on 2nd floor INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER, central air, e-stove, microwave, refrigerator. Located in Key Largo Castle on top of Escape Rooms Business. No washer/dryer. F/L/S rental appl.
