Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

915 New Haven Avenue

915 New Haven Avenue · (321) 543-7310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt East · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 15450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully Furnished , Move in Ready Apartment, Directly in Downtown Melbourne. People watch from your covered deck that looks down over New Haven Ave. Walk to wonderful Restaurants and quaint shops. Wonderful location that is close to everything! Fully furnished and appointed, 2 full bedrooms, additional office/den that could be a 3rd bedroom, Livingroom, Dining room, Large Kitchen & Laundry room. Owner is looking for a 1 year lease, credit and background checks will be preformed. NO Smoking and No Pets. Available Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 New Haven Avenue have any available units?
915 New Haven Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 New Haven Avenue have?
Some of 915 New Haven Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 New Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
915 New Haven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 New Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 915 New Haven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 915 New Haven Avenue offer parking?
No, 915 New Haven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 915 New Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 New Haven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 New Haven Avenue have a pool?
No, 915 New Haven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 915 New Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 915 New Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 915 New Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 New Haven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
