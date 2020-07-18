915 New Haven Avenue

Amenities

Fully Furnished , Move in Ready Apartment, Directly in Downtown Melbourne. People watch from your covered deck that looks down over New Haven Ave. Walk to wonderful Restaurants and quaint shops. Wonderful location that is close to everything! Fully furnished and appointed, 2 full bedrooms, additional office/den that could be a 3rd bedroom, Livingroom, Dining room, Large Kitchen & Laundry room. Owner is looking for a 1 year lease, credit and background checks will be preformed. NO Smoking and No Pets. Available Immediately