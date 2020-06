Amenities

Price Reduction - Act NOW! Great Location and high visibility on Strawbridge Ave across from Melbourne City Hall. Call to schedule an appointment.Total Space available 3,026 sqft.New Special Pricing starts at $13.00/NNNSuite 101 and 102 together include private offices, Conference Room, Kitchenette, and flexible open space ready for your business.Dedicated ParkingMultiple entrances from Strawbridge and from main entrance to building. NNN currently estimated at $3.92