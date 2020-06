Amenities

Rental available July 1, 2020 in Melbourne. This remodeled home consists of 3 bedroom, 2 bath with one carport with 1258 Sq. Ft. Under Air. This home boasts a living room, dining room, and storage/laundry room. Home also has a screened porch and french doors from the dining area to an outdoor patio and a side screen porch. Granite Counter tops in the kitchen and lots of room. FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED prior to move-in. Call Jessica Pion 321-987-2421 to view this home.