680 Short Hills Ln 102
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:11 AM

680 Short Hills Ln 102

680 Short Hills Road · (321) 676-0292
Location

680 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL 32901
Harvard Apartments

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
2/2 Upgraded Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 137283

We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Call today to ask about our SPECIALS and visit our model.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137283
Property Id 137283

(RLNE5782751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Short Hills Ln 102 have any available units?
680 Short Hills Ln 102 has a unit available for $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 Short Hills Ln 102 have?
Some of 680 Short Hills Ln 102's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Short Hills Ln 102 currently offering any rent specials?
680 Short Hills Ln 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Short Hills Ln 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 Short Hills Ln 102 is pet friendly.
Does 680 Short Hills Ln 102 offer parking?
Yes, 680 Short Hills Ln 102 does offer parking.
Does 680 Short Hills Ln 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 680 Short Hills Ln 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Short Hills Ln 102 have a pool?
No, 680 Short Hills Ln 102 does not have a pool.
Does 680 Short Hills Ln 102 have accessible units?
No, 680 Short Hills Ln 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Short Hills Ln 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 Short Hills Ln 102 has units with dishwashers.
