4212 Ruthann Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint community. Gas appliances, well for irrigation. Lawn maintenance included. Fantastic layout in this open concept home with 3-car garage. Kitchen with breakfast island overlooks Breakfast Nook and Great Room open to covered porch. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, SS appliances include a gas cook-top, built-in oven, Refrigerator and contemporary cabinetry. Tile in main living areas, carpeted bedrooms. Blinds in all windows and sliders. Close to shopping and dining, and I-95. Don't wait - this one won't last!