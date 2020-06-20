4108 Palladian Way

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! 3 bdr, 2 baths home with 2 car garage in GATED desirable Hammock Trace Preserve. This home features vaulted ceilings with tile and carpet throughout. It has a great split floor plan, formal living room and dining area, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar open to family room. It has a large master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets, dual vanity, tub and stand up shower. The large screened patio with a beautiful lake view makes for a great spot for your morning coffee or quiet dinners while enjoying our beautiful Florida weather! This home won't last long! Dogs under 20 pounds will be accepted, no cats. $350 non refundable pet deposit. Community has sidewalks and a nice POOL!