Melbourne, FL
3810 Aria Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3810 Aria Drive

3810 Aria Dr · No Longer Available
Melbourne
Location

3810 Aria Dr, Melbourne, FL 32904
Hammock Trace Preserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
3810 ARIA DRIVE - Single-story 3BD/2BA home is fashioned with a formal dining room/living room, ceiling fans throughout, and central cooling/heating. Kitchen designed with a breakfast bar, fitted with all electrical appliances; tile flooring in kitchen, bathrooms, hallways and dining area. Carpeted bedrooms, master bedroom with walk-in closet, shower and double sinks. Home has a screened porch, 2-car garage, in a gated community. Easy access to the I-95.

Directions: Head W on Sarno Road toward Tupelo Drive, continue N Drive, take Dow Road to N John Rodes Blvd., take left onto N John Rodes Blvd., follow Palladiam Way to Aria Drive.

(RLNE5815958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Aria Drive have any available units?
3810 Aria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melbourne, FL.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Aria Drive have?
Some of 3810 Aria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Aria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Aria Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Aria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Aria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 3810 Aria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Aria Drive does offer parking.
Does 3810 Aria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Aria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Aria Drive have a pool?
No, 3810 Aria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Aria Drive have accessible units?
No, 3810 Aria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Aria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Aria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
