3810 ARIA DRIVE - Single-story 3BD/2BA home is fashioned with a formal dining room/living room, ceiling fans throughout, and central cooling/heating. Kitchen designed with a breakfast bar, fitted with all electrical appliances; tile flooring in kitchen, bathrooms, hallways and dining area. Carpeted bedrooms, master bedroom with walk-in closet, shower and double sinks. Home has a screened porch, 2-car garage, in a gated community. Easy access to the I-95.



Directions: Head W on Sarno Road toward Tupelo Drive, continue N Drive, take Dow Road to N John Rodes Blvd., take left onto N John Rodes Blvd., follow Palladiam Way to Aria Drive.



(RLNE5815958)