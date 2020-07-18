3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I

Amenities
Unit 1068I Available 07/24/20 2/2 Washer Dryer Included, No Carpet, Free Rent! - Property Id: 20201
Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains. Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. All units equipped with washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. These apartments feature granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plush carpet and tile and brush nickel finishes. Conveniently located 3 miles from Melbourne Square Mall. Call and visit today! 321-984-9033.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3562-d'avinci-way-melbourne-fl-unit-1068i/20201
Property Id 20201
(RLNE5946225)