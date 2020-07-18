3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Unit 1068I Available 07/24/20 2/2 Washer Dryer Included, No Carpet, Free Rent! - Property Id: 20201



Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains. Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. All units equipped with washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. These apartments feature granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plush carpet and tile and brush nickel finishes. Conveniently located 3 miles from Melbourne Square Mall. Call and visit today! 321-984-9033.

