Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I

3562 D'avinci Way · (321) 984-9033
Location

3562 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL 32901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1068I · Avail. Jul 24

$1,265

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit 1068I Available 07/24/20 2/2 Washer Dryer Included, No Carpet, Free Rent! - Property Id: 20201

Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains. Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. All units equipped with washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. These apartments feature granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plush carpet and tile and brush nickel finishes. Conveniently located 3 miles from Melbourne Square Mall. Call and visit today! 321-984-9033.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3562-d'avinci-way-melbourne-fl-unit-1068i/20201
Property Id 20201

(RLNE5946225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I have any available units?
3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I have?
Some of 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I currently offering any rent specials?
3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I pet-friendly?
Yes, 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I is pet friendly.
Does 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I offer parking?
No, 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I does not offer parking.
Does 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I have a pool?
Yes, 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I has a pool.
Does 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I have accessible units?
No, 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I has units with dishwashers.
