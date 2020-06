Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Perfect for the professional/executive that has been transferred to the area, home comes complete with furniture, dishes, washer & dryer and all you need to bring is your TV and Computer.Bedrooms upstairs, dining room and living room and eat-in kitchen down stairs, also a wonderful screened patio off the back.