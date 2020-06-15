2200 Flower Tree Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful condo has gorgeous and expensive upgrades and is in the best location in Emerald Park, a condo community nestled within the lovely residential subdivision of Lansing Ridge. Situated on the second floor of the front building, it is one of only two units in the building! Located above the fitness center and community room/office, this condo overlooks the pool and serene grounds. Rich cherry cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, gorgeous engineered wood and tile floors, cathedral panel doors, upscale lighting, California closets, newer AC, remodeled baths, large laundry room . Peaceful, well manicured mature trees on acres of grounds. Gated complex. Unit also for sale at $105,000.