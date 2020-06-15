All apartments in Melbourne
2200 Flower Tree Circle

2200 Flower Tree Circle · (321) 302-6368
Location

2200 Flower Tree Circle, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful condo has gorgeous and expensive upgrades and is in the best location in Emerald Park, a condo community nestled within the lovely residential subdivision of Lansing Ridge. Situated on the second floor of the front building, it is one of only two units in the building! Located above the fitness center and community room/office, this condo overlooks the pool and serene grounds. Rich cherry cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, gorgeous engineered wood and tile floors, cathedral panel doors, upscale lighting, California closets, newer AC, remodeled baths, large laundry room . Peaceful, well manicured mature trees on acres of grounds. Gated complex. Unit also for sale at $105,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Flower Tree Circle have any available units?
2200 Flower Tree Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Flower Tree Circle have?
Some of 2200 Flower Tree Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Flower Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Flower Tree Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Flower Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Flower Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 2200 Flower Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Flower Tree Circle does offer parking.
Does 2200 Flower Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Flower Tree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Flower Tree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Flower Tree Circle has a pool.
Does 2200 Flower Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 2200 Flower Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Flower Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Flower Tree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
