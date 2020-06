Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo located 3 blocks from the beach. This 3rd floor unit posses new exterior paint, newer carpet, upgraded bathroom, new refrigerate and window treatments. Enjoy sun rises and sunsets from your balcony that can be accessed from your living and master bed room. Super nice community with community pool, club house and gym. There are many restaurants and shopping within walking distance. This unit will not last long!