All apartments in Melbourne
Find more places like 1570 Pineapple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melbourne, FL
/
1570 Pineapple Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

1570 Pineapple Avenue

1570 Pineapple Avenue · (321) 508-3801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melbourne
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1570 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Charming & loaded with character...this light and bright 2 bed, 1 bath home with a flex room that can be used as an office or 3rd bedroom is a must see! Single level living with hardwood floors, beamed cathedral ceiling, decorative fireplace, side & back decks for entertaining, fenced yard, off-street parking and so much more. Kitchen with maple cabinetry, island & gas range. Across the street from Pineapple River Front Park and walking distance to downtown Eau Gallie Arts District. Library, shops, restaurants near by. Lawn Care Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 Pineapple Avenue have any available units?
1570 Pineapple Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 1570 Pineapple Avenue have?
Some of 1570 Pineapple Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 Pineapple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Pineapple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 Pineapple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1570 Pineapple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 1570 Pineapple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1570 Pineapple Avenue offers parking.
Does 1570 Pineapple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 Pineapple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 Pineapple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1570 Pineapple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1570 Pineapple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1570 Pineapple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 Pineapple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1570 Pineapple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1570 Pineapple Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail
Melbourne, FL 32940
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 Bedrooms
Melbourne Apartments with PoolsMelbourne Dog Friendly Apartments
Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLFort Pierce, FL
St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLIndialantic, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity