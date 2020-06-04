1570 Pineapple Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Charming & loaded with character...this light and bright 2 bed, 1 bath home with a flex room that can be used as an office or 3rd bedroom is a must see! Single level living with hardwood floors, beamed cathedral ceiling, decorative fireplace, side & back decks for entertaining, fenced yard, off-street parking and so much more. Kitchen with maple cabinetry, island & gas range. Across the street from Pineapple River Front Park and walking distance to downtown Eau Gallie Arts District. Library, shops, restaurants near by. Lawn Care Included.