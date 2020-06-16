All apartments in Melbourne
Find more places like 1529 Beechfern Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melbourne, FL
/
1529 Beechfern Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

1529 Beechfern Drive

1529 Beechfern Drive · (321) 576-2774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melbourne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1529 Beechfern Drive, Melbourne, FL 32935
Eau Gallie West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning corner unit of Mosswood Townhomes it is very spacious unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms 2 car garage in the quiet community with private scree porch to enjoy your morning coffe. A lot of upgrades; granite counter tops with custom cabinets. Features a large kitchen, living room, dining room, office nook and half bath on first floor. Upstairs are two nice size bedrooms, master bedroom downstairs with beautiful bathroom and shower, nice size walk-in closet. Great location very close to everything; US1, rivers, beaches, shopping, dining, schools, Patrick Air Force base, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Beechfern Drive have any available units?
1529 Beechfern Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Beechfern Drive have?
Some of 1529 Beechfern Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Beechfern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Beechfern Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Beechfern Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Beechfern Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 1529 Beechfern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Beechfern Drive does offer parking.
Does 1529 Beechfern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Beechfern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Beechfern Drive have a pool?
No, 1529 Beechfern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Beechfern Drive have accessible units?
No, 1529 Beechfern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Beechfern Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Beechfern Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1529 Beechfern Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 Bedrooms
Melbourne Apartments with ParkingMelbourne Apartments with Pool
Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity