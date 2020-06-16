1529 Beechfern Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning corner unit of Mosswood Townhomes it is very spacious unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms 2 car garage in the quiet community with private scree porch to enjoy your morning coffe. A lot of upgrades; granite counter tops with custom cabinets. Features a large kitchen, living room, dining room, office nook and half bath on first floor. Upstairs are two nice size bedrooms, master bedroom downstairs with beautiful bathroom and shower, nice size walk-in closet. Great location very close to everything; US1, rivers, beaches, shopping, dining, schools, Patrick Air Force base, etc