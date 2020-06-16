1400 Isabella Drive

Amenities

Riverwalk of Melbourne is one of Brevard's most sought after gated Townhome communities. Close to Northrup Grumans and all major companies, airport, beaches, hospitals, I95, Starbucks and so much more. This townhouse is only 4.4 miles from the beach. It has beautifull clubhouse with finess center, billiard/card room party/gathering room, community pool sauna and hot tub. Two floors with first floor offering open living dining area, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter, stainless steelappliance, breakfast bar and half bath. Upstairs 3 berooms 2 full baths and a study or seating area. Master suite with jetted tub. Balcony overlooking nature setting. 2 car garage, paver driveway and screened porch in back also with nature setting