1400 Isabella Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

1400 Isabella Drive

1400 Isabella Dr · (321) 726-0200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Isabella Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

Riverwalk of Melbourne is one of Brevard's most sought after gated Townhome communities. Close to Northrup Grumans and all major companies, airport, beaches, hospitals, I95, Starbucks and so much more. This townhouse is only 4.4 miles from the beach. It has beautifull clubhouse with finess center, billiard/card room party/gathering room, community pool sauna and hot tub. Two floors with first floor offering open living dining area, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter, stainless steelappliance, breakfast bar and half bath. Upstairs 3 berooms 2 full baths and a study or seating area. Master suite with jetted tub. Balcony overlooking nature setting. 2 car garage, paver driveway and screened porch in back also with nature setting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Isabella Drive have any available units?
1400 Isabella Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Isabella Drive have?
Some of 1400 Isabella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Isabella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Isabella Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Isabella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Isabella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 1400 Isabella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Isabella Drive does offer parking.
Does 1400 Isabella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Isabella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Isabella Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Isabella Drive has a pool.
Does 1400 Isabella Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Isabella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Isabella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Isabella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
