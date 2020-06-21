All apartments in Margate
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:45 PM

3156 SW Merrick Terrace

3156 Merrick Ter · (404) 353-4074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3156 Merrick Ter, Margate, FL 33063
North Margate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing corner unit in a prestigious Merrick Preserve gate community.Upgrade townhouse 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Living room, dinning room and a family room has high ceilings allowing plenty of natural light.Laminate flooring throughout the unit. Full size stack-able dryer/washing machine on second floor.Beautiful master bedrooms with a huge bathroom.Located close to the mayor highways (Turnpike, Sawgrass Express Way, State Road 7(441)).Lot of guess parking in front of the unit.Gated community with resort style pool, in a friendly and safe neighborhood.Vacant easy to show.Enjoy this amazing property with your family in a quiet place

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3156 SW Merrick Terrace have any available units?
3156 SW Merrick Terrace has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3156 SW Merrick Terrace have?
Some of 3156 SW Merrick Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3156 SW Merrick Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3156 SW Merrick Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3156 SW Merrick Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3156 SW Merrick Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 3156 SW Merrick Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3156 SW Merrick Terrace does offer parking.
Does 3156 SW Merrick Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3156 SW Merrick Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3156 SW Merrick Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3156 SW Merrick Terrace has a pool.
Does 3156 SW Merrick Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3156 SW Merrick Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3156 SW Merrick Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3156 SW Merrick Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3156 SW Merrick Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3156 SW Merrick Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
