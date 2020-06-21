3156 SW Merrick Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing corner unit in a prestigious Merrick Preserve gate community.Upgrade townhouse 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Living room, dinning room and a family room has high ceilings allowing plenty of natural light.Laminate flooring throughout the unit. Full size stack-able dryer/washing machine on second floor.Beautiful master bedrooms with a huge bathroom.Located close to the mayor highways (Turnpike, Sawgrass Express Way, State Road 7(441)).Lot of guess parking in front of the unit.Gated community with resort style pool, in a friendly and safe neighborhood.Vacant easy to show.Enjoy this amazing property with your family in a quiet place