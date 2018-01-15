217 West Laurel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court

17 West Laurel Drive Apt #1308, Margate, FL 33063 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. Required 650 Minimum Credit & Renters Insurance. 45 Days for approval. Light, Bright, Spacious Corner unit. Tastefully Appointed! Freshly painted, Upgrades, Crown Molding, Newer Eat in Kitchen, Porcelain Tile floor, Dishwasher, Disposal, Magnificent Quartz Counter Tops & open pass through to Dining area. Washer/Dryer IN UNIT! Top of the Line Wood Like Flooring in Living, Dining and Bedrooms. Both Bathrooms are Like New and Stunning! Screened and Covered Patio Views Tranquil garden setting. Floored Attic Space, Generous Closets and Outside Storage Closet. Easy Storm Shutters, Parking right outside your door. Water, Cable, Pool, Gym, Tennis, Basketball, Billiards, Clubhouse & Grills ALL included. Fish the C14 Canal rear of complex [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3540456 ]