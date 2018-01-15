All apartments in Margate
Find more places like 217 West Laurel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margate, FL
/
217 West Laurel Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

217 West Laurel Drive

217 Laurel Drive · (305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margate
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

217 Laurel Drive, Margate, FL 33063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
17 West Laurel Drive Apt #1308, Margate, FL 33063 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. Required 650 Minimum Credit & Renters Insurance. 45 Days for approval. Light, Bright, Spacious Corner unit. Tastefully Appointed! Freshly painted, Upgrades, Crown Molding, Newer Eat in Kitchen, Porcelain Tile floor, Dishwasher, Disposal, Magnificent Quartz Counter Tops & open pass through to Dining area. Washer/Dryer IN UNIT! Top of the Line Wood Like Flooring in Living, Dining and Bedrooms. Both Bathrooms are Like New and Stunning! Screened and Covered Patio Views Tranquil garden setting. Floored Attic Space, Generous Closets and Outside Storage Closet. Easy Storm Shutters, Parking right outside your door. Water, Cable, Pool, Gym, Tennis, Basketball, Billiards, Clubhouse & Grills ALL included. Fish the C14 Canal rear of complex [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3540456 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 West Laurel Drive have any available units?
217 West Laurel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margate, FL.
What amenities does 217 West Laurel Drive have?
Some of 217 West Laurel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 West Laurel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 West Laurel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 West Laurel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 217 West Laurel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 217 West Laurel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 West Laurel Drive does offer parking.
Does 217 West Laurel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 West Laurel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 West Laurel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 217 West Laurel Drive has a pool.
Does 217 West Laurel Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 West Laurel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 West Laurel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 West Laurel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 West Laurel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 West Laurel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 217 West Laurel Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane
Margate, FL 33063
Pinebrook Pointe
3495 Pinewalk Dr N
Margate, FL 33063
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd
Margate, FL 33063
Oakland Hills
5501 SW 11th St
Margate, FL 33068
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane
Margate, FL 33063

Similar Pages

Margate 1 BedroomsMargate 2 Bedrooms
Margate Apartments with ParkingMargate Apartments with Pool
Margate Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL
Aventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Holiday Springs
Coral Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity