Lutz, FL
18205 Butte St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

18205 Butte St

18205 Butte Street · No Longer Available
Location

18205 Butte Street, Lutz, FL 33548
Lake Sapphire Estates and Lake Thomas Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3/2 Fenced Yard in Lake Sapphire Community!! Spaciously large home that is warm and inviting, walk in the front door to your foyer area that offers an open layout. The family room offers vaulted ceilings with views into the kitchen area, large picturesque windows that allow natural sunlight. The kitchen has abundant counter space, with oak cabinetry and an additional massive pantry closet for the cook in the family. A split bedroom floor plan in this home utilizes the ample space available. Located off the family is your Master bedroom that can accommodate a large king-sized bedroom set, the bathroom offers a vanity and walk-in shower with additional linen closet. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with ample closet space, all bedrooms have a ceiling fan that assists with keeping the home cool. Step out to your screened in patio located in the back of the home with a 1 car carport, a huge wooden fence allows continued privacy. The home also has a chain-link fence surrounding the property as well. Washer and dryer are available in the utility shed located off of the carport. Large oak trees surround the home, lawn maintenance and trash removal are part of your monthly rental rate. Easy commute by using Hwy 41, N. Dale Mabry or the Veterans Highway. Tons of local eateries in any direction!! Occupied, Avail 03/23/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18205 Butte St have any available units?
18205 Butte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 18205 Butte St have?
Some of 18205 Butte St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18205 Butte St currently offering any rent specials?
18205 Butte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18205 Butte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18205 Butte St is pet friendly.
Does 18205 Butte St offer parking?
Yes, 18205 Butte St offers parking.
Does 18205 Butte St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18205 Butte St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18205 Butte St have a pool?
No, 18205 Butte St does not have a pool.
Does 18205 Butte St have accessible units?
No, 18205 Butte St does not have accessible units.
Does 18205 Butte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18205 Butte St has units with dishwashers.
Does 18205 Butte St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18205 Butte St has units with air conditioning.

