18205 Butte St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3/2 Fenced Yard in Lake Sapphire Community!! Spaciously large home that is warm and inviting, walk in the front door to your foyer area that offers an open layout. The family room offers vaulted ceilings with views into the kitchen area, large picturesque windows that allow natural sunlight. The kitchen has abundant counter space, with oak cabinetry and an additional massive pantry closet for the cook in the family. A split bedroom floor plan in this home utilizes the ample space available. Located off the family is your Master bedroom that can accommodate a large king-sized bedroom set, the bathroom offers a vanity and walk-in shower with additional linen closet. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with ample closet space, all bedrooms have a ceiling fan that assists with keeping the home cool. Step out to your screened in patio located in the back of the home with a 1 car carport, a huge wooden fence allows continued privacy. The home also has a chain-link fence surrounding the property as well. Washer and dryer are available in the utility shed located off of the carport. Large oak trees surround the home, lawn maintenance and trash removal are part of your monthly rental rate. Easy commute by using Hwy 41, N. Dale Mabry or the Veterans Highway. Tons of local eateries in any direction!! Occupied, Avail 03/23/2020