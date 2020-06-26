All apartments in Longwood
624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE

624 Fallsmead Circle · No Longer Available
Location

624 Fallsmead Circle, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
So Much to Offer in this Gated Waterfront 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Den that could serve as a 3rd Bedroom, or Perfect for Office. Huge Deck overlooking Lake with access from Dining Area as well as from Master Bedroom. Large, Open Floor Plan with Built In Entertainment Center, Fireplace, & Vaulted Ceilings. Split Bedroom Plan with Extra Setting Area in Master Bedroom. 2nd Bedroom has Utility Area as well as connects to Double Car Garage. Community Amenities Include Pool, Tennis, & Bike/Walking Path.
Any questions, please call for further info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE have any available units?
624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE have?
Some of 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
