624 FALLSMEAD CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

So Much to Offer in this Gated Waterfront 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Den that could serve as a 3rd Bedroom, or Perfect for Office. Huge Deck overlooking Lake with access from Dining Area as well as from Master Bedroom. Large, Open Floor Plan with Built In Entertainment Center, Fireplace, & Vaulted Ceilings. Split Bedroom Plan with Extra Setting Area in Master Bedroom. 2nd Bedroom has Utility Area as well as connects to Double Car Garage. Community Amenities Include Pool, Tennis, & Bike/Walking Path.

Any questions, please call for further info