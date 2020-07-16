278 Blackwater Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3b 2bt near downtown Longwood $1680 - Property Id: 137959



This house is located in the secluded oaks of Longwood green , very nice and quiet neighborhood ,split plan, eating kitchen. Living room dining room, tiled floor ,fire place fenced yard ,huge screened lanai, fresh paint ,new A/C ,new plumbing,new water heather

3 to 5 minutes a way from downtown longwood,sunrail station, hospital, police department, fire department, shopping centers. Asking first month -last month rent price $1680 plus proof of income,2 years prior leases,2 years tax return

Call Michael at 407 310 9535

