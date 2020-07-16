All apartments in Longwood
Find more places like 278 Blackwater Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
278 Blackwater Pl
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

278 Blackwater Pl

278 Blackwater Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

278 Blackwater Place, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3b 2bt near downtown Longwood $1680 - Property Id: 137959

This house is located in the secluded oaks of Longwood green , very nice and quiet neighborhood ,split plan, eating kitchen. Living room dining room, tiled floor ,fire place fenced yard ,huge screened lanai, fresh paint ,new A/C ,new plumbing,new water heather
3 to 5 minutes a way from downtown longwood,sunrail station, hospital, police department, fire department, shopping centers. Asking first month -last month rent price $1680 plus proof of income,2 years prior leases,2 years tax return
Call Michael at 407 310 9535
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137959p
Property Id 137959

(RLNE5027455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Blackwater Pl have any available units?
278 Blackwater Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 278 Blackwater Pl have?
Some of 278 Blackwater Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Blackwater Pl currently offering any rent specials?
278 Blackwater Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Blackwater Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 Blackwater Pl is pet friendly.
Does 278 Blackwater Pl offer parking?
No, 278 Blackwater Pl does not offer parking.
Does 278 Blackwater Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Blackwater Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Blackwater Pl have a pool?
No, 278 Blackwater Pl does not have a pool.
Does 278 Blackwater Pl have accessible units?
No, 278 Blackwater Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Blackwater Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 278 Blackwater Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Blackwater Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 278 Blackwater Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779

Similar Pages

Longwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLongwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Longwood Apartments with BalconiesLongwood Pet Friendly Apartments
Longwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College