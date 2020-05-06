All apartments in Lighthouse Point
4500 N Federal Hwy
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

4500 N Federal Hwy

4500 Federal Highway · (954) 856-3700
Location

4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 316B · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Be the first to enjoy this newly updated 2/2 in the heart of upscale Lighthouse Point. Fully renovated with recent changes including designer inspired kitchen and baths, new tile flooring throughout with freshly painted walls, with a private screened balcony overlooking the courtyard and community pool. When docks are available, you can take advantage of the Plaza’s newer seawall and dock offering ocean access for boats, kayaks and paddle boards. Community is adjacent to Dan Witt park, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping area, banks, and minutes to Hillsboro Beach. Come and enjoy the beautiful amenities and the tranquil atmosphere it offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 N Federal Hwy have any available units?
4500 N Federal Hwy has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4500 N Federal Hwy have?
Some of 4500 N Federal Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 N Federal Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
4500 N Federal Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 N Federal Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 4500 N Federal Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 4500 N Federal Hwy offer parking?
No, 4500 N Federal Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 4500 N Federal Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 N Federal Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 N Federal Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 4500 N Federal Hwy has a pool.
Does 4500 N Federal Hwy have accessible units?
No, 4500 N Federal Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 N Federal Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 N Federal Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 N Federal Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 N Federal Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
