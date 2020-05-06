4500 N Federal Hwy

Amenities

Be the first to enjoy this newly updated 2/2 in the heart of upscale Lighthouse Point. Fully renovated with recent changes including designer inspired kitchen and baths, new tile flooring throughout with freshly painted walls, with a private screened balcony overlooking the courtyard and community pool. When docks are available, you can take advantage of the Plaza’s newer seawall and dock offering ocean access for boats, kayaks and paddle boards. Community is adjacent to Dan Witt park, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping area, banks, and minutes to Hillsboro Beach. Come and enjoy the beautiful amenities and the tranquil atmosphere it offers!