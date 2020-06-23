All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 855 Gulf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
855 Gulf Lane
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

855 Gulf Lane

855 Gulf Drive · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

855 Gulf Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Eisenhower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Gulf Lane have any available units?
855 Gulf Lane has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 855 Gulf Lane have?
Some of 855 Gulf Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Gulf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
855 Gulf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Gulf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 855 Gulf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 855 Gulf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 855 Gulf Lane offers parking.
Does 855 Gulf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Gulf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Gulf Lane have a pool?
No, 855 Gulf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 855 Gulf Lane have accessible units?
No, 855 Gulf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Gulf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 Gulf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Gulf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 Gulf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 855 Gulf Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehigh Acres Apartments with Balconies
Lehigh Acres Apartments with PoolsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FL
St. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLSebring, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity