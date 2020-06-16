All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 10672 Crossback Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
10672 Crossback Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

10672 Crossback Lane

10672 Crossback Lane · (321) 204-8870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10672 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Alabama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home. Energy efficiency features that will help keep your utility bills low. Pet's welcome (restrictions apply). Available for immediate occupancy. Option for a 2 year lease is available. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more. Enjoy the community amenities, HOA fee's paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10672 Crossback Lane have any available units?
10672 Crossback Lane has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10672 Crossback Lane have?
Some of 10672 Crossback Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10672 Crossback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10672 Crossback Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10672 Crossback Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10672 Crossback Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10672 Crossback Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10672 Crossback Lane does offer parking.
Does 10672 Crossback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10672 Crossback Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10672 Crossback Lane have a pool?
No, 10672 Crossback Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10672 Crossback Lane have accessible units?
No, 10672 Crossback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10672 Crossback Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10672 Crossback Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10672 Crossback Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10672 Crossback Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10672 Crossback Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lehigh Acres Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity