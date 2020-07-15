All apartments in Lauderhill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Windward Vista

4491 NW 19th St · (954) 280-8074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4591-112 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1981-364 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 4591-115 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 4591-122 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4591-412 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Unit 1981-451 · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windward Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
patio / balcony
cable included
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements. That is exactly what tenants will find when seeking out the property management services of Windward Vista. Offering a wide range of apartment rental features and amenities while located near convenient shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, we provide the ultimate living arrangements to our tenants. Here at Windward Vista, we want to make your stay enjoyable throughout your tenancy. Browse through the available floor plans and then let us help you get the right rental apartment for yourself and your family. Our dedicated property management staff will quickly address your needs when it comes to making payments, requesting maintenance services, or answering questions about your rental lease. Let our years of real estate experience provide you with the best rental experience. Contact us today so we can help you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 69 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windward Vista have any available units?
Windward Vista has 6 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windward Vista have?
Some of Windward Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windward Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Windward Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windward Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Windward Vista is pet friendly.
Does Windward Vista offer parking?
Yes, Windward Vista offers parking.
Does Windward Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windward Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windward Vista have a pool?
Yes, Windward Vista has a pool.
Does Windward Vista have accessible units?
No, Windward Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Windward Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windward Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does Windward Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windward Vista has units with air conditioning.
