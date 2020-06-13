Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

333 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL

Finding an apartment in Lauderhill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
5 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Flair
1 Unit Available
1851 Northwest 47th Avenue
1851 Northwest 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2028 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holiday Village
1 Unit Available
4217 NW 25 Place
4217 Northwest 25th Place, Lauderhill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1965 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home With Spacious Backyard! AVAILABLE MAY! - Extremely spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms in the quiet neighborhood of Lauderdale Lakes. This home is perfect for a large family looking for ample space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5314 NW 24 ST unit 143
5314 Northwest 24th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
829 sqft
5314 NW 24 ST unit 143 Available 07/01/20 Large 2-1 apartment with water included - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET -

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2735 NW 58TH Terr
2735 Northwest 58th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
2735 nw 58TH - Spacious 3/2 apartment (sec 8 approved) Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in triplex ready for move in. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3740 Inverrary Dr
3740 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
880 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,399 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
3420 Northwest 7th Street
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
3420 Northwest 7th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
3720 Northwest 9th Street
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1814 sqft
3720 Northwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Flair
1 Unit Available
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1664 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802
1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Spring Tree
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 01:32pm
$
Spring Tree
5 Units Available
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3522 NW 91st Ave
3522 NW 91st Ave, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful two-story townhouse two bedroom 1 1/2 bath in the heart of sunrise right by Cypress Park and Sawgrass Mall For more information please call or text 786-991-6115 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5713436)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6010 Shakerwood Circle
6010 Shaker Wood Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
775 sqft
Available 07/10/20 2/2 Condo in Shaker Commons - Property Id: 288761 2/2 ground floor condo unit with charming view of pond from private patio in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
5987 NW 16th St
5987 Northwest 16th Street, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Huge 4/2 with large driveway, NO HOA - Property Id: 247673 Huge 4/2 with large driveway. Freshly painted, Garage converted into 4th bedroom. Washer & Dryer in unit. Kitchen features new appliances and breakfast area.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
3791 NW 84th Ave
3791 Northwest 84th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1190 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 unit w/private screened-in patio.
City Guide for Lauderhill, FL

A city planned (well, copied) from the off-the-shelf architectural designs displayed in Moscow, Lauderhill is to Florida what Montauk is to New York. This is as great place thanks to Herbert Sadkin, the developer who was inspired by his success in Montauk.

Lauderhill, Florida, is a medium-sized city in Broward county. Lauderhill is home to a population of 68,117 people living in 15 neighborhoods. There are more people of Jamaican and Haitian descent in Lauderhill than anywhere else in the US, and they have influenced the flavor of the city in many ways, from delicious cuisine to festive occasions. Lauderhill is also home to a number of universities and colleges, so a large proportion of residents are students.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderhill? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lauderhill, FL

Finding an apartment in Lauderhill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

