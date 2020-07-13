Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

411 Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lauderhill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
2 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3774 Inverrary Blvd
3774 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
904 sqft
Live in Paradise and Live at Las Vistas! This lovely 2/2 first floor clean and freshly painted condo sits in a beautifully well maintained, quiet community.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5406 NW 24th St
5406 Northwest 24th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Nicely updated 2/1 on in Inverness Village. Spacious kitchen with brand new bathroom. This home includes water/trash in the rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
638 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3485 Environ Blvd
3485 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1220 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT! 55+ COMMUNITY WITH BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS. 3 LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS. WELL MAINTAINED DEVELOPMENT WITH HEATED POOL AND BBQ AREA.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4841 NW 22nd Court
4841 Northwest 22nd Court, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
949 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. PARTIALLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED..... GROUND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS CONDO UNIT. THIS 55 AND OVER COMMUNITY OFFERS 3 HEATED POOLS,BOWLING, SAUNAS, FITNESS CENTER,DANCING, SHOWS AND THEATER.AND COURTESY BUS.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4341 NW 16th Street
4341 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
First floor, Lightly Unit in Corner (lots of windows), Window terrace with lock door, parking in front of your door, big size rooms, at least 1 people on the lease must be 55+, 650 credit +, total household $45,000.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Flair
1701 NW 46th Ave
1701 Northwest 46th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-bedroom condo, and exudes modern elegance. With 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Flair
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1664 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Inverrary Blvd
3910 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY. ONE OF THE TENANTS MUST BE 55 OR OLDER, NO ONE UNDER 18 IS ADMITTED. COMPLETELY UPDATED, LARGE CORNER UNIT. SPECTACULAR VIEW, ONE PARKING ASSIGNED, PARKING FOR ADDITIONAL VEHICLES PLUS GUEST PARKING. NEW WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Broward Estates
3600 NW 7th St
3600 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Tropicana Park! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5400 NW 16th Ct
5400 Northwest 16th Court, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Very spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, no washer and dryer in this unit. New stove, Freshly painted. Bathrooms are upgraded. All tiled. Big backyard. Location is great!! GPS WILL TAKE YOU TO 16TH ST, MAKE SURE YOU GO TO 16TH CT

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3771 Environ Blvd
3771 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo Requires 55+ occupant.,& minimum credit score of 630, and other requirements. Great 1st floor and large patio for easy access toassigned parking spot. Manned Guarded Community. Located across from Environ Cultural Community Center.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7081 Environ Blvd
7081 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 BR/1,5 Bath, ALL AGES, nicely done, clean. Spacious and open. Ready to move in. Walk in closet in master BR. over sized balcony, underground parking, 24 hrs security. Lots a of amenities. Please call and show.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderhill
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,350
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
286 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 06:54pm
3 Units Available
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm
$
6 Units Available
Spring Tree
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
City Guide for Lauderhill, FL

A city planned (well, copied) from the off-the-shelf architectural designs displayed in Moscow, Lauderhill is to Florida what Montauk is to New York. This is as great place thanks to Herbert Sadkin, the developer who was inspired by his success in Montauk.

Lauderhill, Florida, is a medium-sized city in Broward county. Lauderhill is home to a population of 68,117 people living in 15 neighborhoods. There are more people of Jamaican and Haitian descent in Lauderhill than anywhere else in the US, and they have influenced the flavor of the city in many ways, from delicious cuisine to festive occasions. Lauderhill is also home to a number of universities and colleges, so a large proportion of residents are students.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderhill? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lauderhill, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lauderhill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

