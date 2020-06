5860 NW 44th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool elevator pool table

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool pool table tennis court

ADULT COMMUNITY: SPACIOUS CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN MAY 1, OPEN KITCHEN, LARGE DINING ROOM / LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK-IN-ROOM AND A GLASS SLIDING DOOR, ALL CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, NO CARPET, LOTS OF OTHER CLOSETS SPACE, SIXT FLOOR 2 ELEVATOR, WASHER/DRYER IN THE APARTMENT, FEW STEPS TO THE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, FANTASTIC VIEW ON THE GOLF COURSE, GATED SECURITY 24/7 WITH GUARD, HEATED SWIMMING POOL, GAZEBO FOR ENTERTAINMENT, GYM ROOM, BILLIARD ROOM, AND EXERCISE ROOM, TENNIS COURT, CALL-LISTING AGENT FOR A VISITE EASY TO SHOW VACANT, UNFURNISHED, (ADULT COMMUNITY)