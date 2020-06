Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Ground level, spacious 3 bed/2 bath condo located in a 2 story building with only 4 units per building. Located in an all age community. WASHER/ DRYER

Updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer AC, fresh paint and tile flooring throughout and its own private laundry area in the hallway.



2 MONTHS MOVE IN / 1ST AND SECURITY IS OK