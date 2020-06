Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family house in Lauderhill is a rare find. It won’t last long. Bring your clients to see this before it’s gone. This Rental is very affordable and it features an open floor plan in the living room and kitchen private entry to the master bedroom. Huge backyard for a party, family gatherings, and entertainment also private washroom in the backyard with washer and dryer. No HOA. Looking for tenants with a steady income and good credit no evictions or criminal background.