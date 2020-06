Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home With Spacious Backyard! AVAILABLE MAY! - Extremely spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms in the quiet neighborhood of Lauderdale Lakes. This home is perfect for a large family looking for ample space. Property is equipped with brand new appliances; washer, dryer, recently updated kitchen, new tile throughout as well as fresh paint! Property is must see, in a great location. Call Today! This home will be available May 1st.



(RLNE5698474)