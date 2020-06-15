3751 Environ Blvd

Amenities
SPECTACULAR! all you need is your toothbrush, everything else (we could think about) is ready for your enjoyment! Available from 09/01/2020 till 03/01/2021 Savour mornings in a huge screened balcony facing Tennis courts. Entertain your guests in a classy dinning-living room, let the master chef in you express in a dreamed kitchen.
Just a few steps to all Environ Cultural Center activities or enjoy yourself at the pool right across building entrance in a very active Senior Community.
Condo requires 1 person 55+, 630+Credit, $45K yearly income, $250 Refundable deposit and $100 each or married couple App Fee.
Rent includes Basic Cable, Internet, Landscape, Pest Control, Water, Sewer, Trash removal and HOA dues
First, Security and Condo