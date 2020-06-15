All apartments in Lauderhill
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3751 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL 33319

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 342 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
pool
internet access
tennis court
SPECTACULAR! all you need is your toothbrush, everything else (we could think about) is ready for your enjoyment! Available from 09/01/2020 till 03/01/2021 Savour mornings in a huge screened balcony facing Tennis courts. Entertain your guests in a classy dinning-living room, let the master chef in you express in a dreamed kitchen.
Just a few steps to all Environ Cultural Center activities or enjoy yourself at the pool right across building entrance in a very active Senior Community.
Condo requires 1 person 55+, 630+Credit, $45K yearly income, $250 Refundable deposit and $100 each or married couple App Fee.
Rent includes Basic Cable, Internet, Landscape, Pest Control, Water, Sewer, Trash removal and HOA dues
First, Security and Condo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Environ Blvd have any available units?
3751 Environ Blvd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3751 Environ Blvd have?
Some of 3751 Environ Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Environ Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Environ Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Environ Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3751 Environ Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 3751 Environ Blvd offer parking?
No, 3751 Environ Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3751 Environ Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3751 Environ Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Environ Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3751 Environ Blvd has a pool.
Does 3751 Environ Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3751 Environ Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3751 Environ Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 Environ Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3751 Environ Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3751 Environ Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
