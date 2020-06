3750 Inverrary Dr

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ON INVERRARY GOLF COURSE AND WIDE CANAL, CORNER UNIT WITH EXTRA WINDOWS AND SPACE. LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLED COMPLEX CALLED INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE, THE JEWEL OF INVERRARY, WITH INDOOR AND OUT SWIMMING POOLS AND JACUZZI. TENNIS AND RACQUET COURTS, STATE OF THE ART GYM AND EXERCISE ROOMS, POOL TABLES AND GOLF DRIVING RANGE. NEW OFFICE STAFF MAKING AN EASY PROCESS TO RENT. SECURE SAFE AND SOUND. TV CAMS. NO DOGS ALLOWED, WILL NEED AN INCOME OF $45K AND CREDIT OF 670+, ALLOW 3-4 WEEKS GATED COMMUNITY.