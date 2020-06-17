3710 Inverrary Dr

Amenities

Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.br Please call Douglas Meyers or (cell)br !!! Requirements: !!!- no criminal record- no pets allowed- provable income of $35,000 per yearbr Wi-Fi and $70 Cable TV Package, water and exterminating are included free!...you just pay for electric.br Amenities include:24-hour manned securityOn-site management5 lighted tennis courts 2 pools: Indoor heated, Outdoor w/ Jacuzzis3 Saunas Gym / Yoga room with flat screen TVWomen’s & men’s locker roomsIndoor racquetball with viewing galleryBBQ area with brick ovensBilliard roomPing PongIndoor driving golf rangeCard roomsLibrary with computers and free InternetEnglish tea shop / restaurantBeauty parlour / Full service salonLarge Great room with fire placebr 6 mins drive to the Turnpike and Commercial Blvd, 10 mins drive to I-95, 25 mins drive to Fort Lauderdale beach.