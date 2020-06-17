All apartments in Lauderhill
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Dr

3710 Inverrary Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
yoga
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.br Please call Douglas Meyers or (cell)br !!! Requirements: !!!- no criminal record- no pets allowed- provable income of $35,000 per yearbr Wi-Fi and $70 Cable TV Package, water and exterminating are included free!...you just pay for electric.br Amenities include:24-hour manned securityOn-site management5 lighted tennis courts 2 pools: Indoor heated, Outdoor w/ Jacuzzis3 Saunas Gym / Yoga room with flat screen TVWomen&rsquo;s & men&rsquo;s locker roomsIndoor racquetball with viewing galleryBBQ area with brick ovensBilliard roomPing PongIndoor driving golf rangeCard roomsLibrary with computers and free InternetEnglish tea shop / restaurantBeauty parlour / Full service salonLarge Great room with fire placebr 6 mins drive to the Turnpike and Commercial Blvd, 10 mins drive to I-95, 25 mins drive to Fort Lauderdale beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Inverrary Dr have any available units?
3710 Inverrary Dr has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3710 Inverrary Dr have?
Some of 3710 Inverrary Dr's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Inverrary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Inverrary Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Inverrary Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Inverrary Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 3710 Inverrary Dr offer parking?
No, 3710 Inverrary Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Inverrary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Inverrary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Inverrary Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3710 Inverrary Dr has a pool.
Does 3710 Inverrary Dr have accessible units?
No, 3710 Inverrary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Inverrary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Inverrary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Inverrary Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 Inverrary Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
