3614 NW 29th Ct.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna tennis court

*********Available OCTOBER 16 ******



Quick screening process!



Beautiful, wooded community called MARINA OAKS!



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - East of I95, yet still reasonably priced! Great neighborhood, central to all; 5 minutes to the airport, 10 min to the beach, 10 minutes to downtown. Walking distance to a strip mall.



Close to colleges: The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale (3.6 mi), Nova Southeastern University (12 min), Keiser University (8.4 mi).



FEATURES

Beautiful park-like view

Granite counters

Tile throughout (no carpet!)

New light fixtures and ceiling fan

Stainless steel appliances, microwave, garbage disposal

Open floor plan

Relax on your screened-in private patio

Large walk-in closet

Stackable washer and dryer inside the condo

Resort-style amenities; clean, sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court, fitness center, and movie room

Due to the current pandemic we spend additional time ensuring that all of our condos are sanitized thoroughly before move in!!



REQUIREMENTS

***600+ credit score

No evictions

Clear background check

Dogs any size, all cats accepted.



MOVE-IN COSTS

First Months Rent

Last Months Rent

Security Deposit $500

Application fee $100

Water and trash are paid by the owner

No pet deposit and no pet fee



ADDITIONAL RENTALS:

***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.

Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call)