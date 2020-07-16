3614 NW 29th Ct.

Amenities
*********Available OCTOBER 16 ******
Beautiful, wooded community called MARINA OAKS!
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - East of I95, yet still reasonably priced! Great neighborhood, central to all; 5 minutes to the airport, 10 min to the beach, 10 minutes to downtown. Walking distance to a strip mall.
Close to colleges: The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale (3.6 mi), Nova Southeastern University (12 min), Keiser University (8.4 mi).
FEATURES
Beautiful park-like view
Granite counters
Tile throughout (no carpet!)
New light fixtures and ceiling fan
Stainless steel appliances, microwave, garbage disposal
Open floor plan
Relax on your screened-in private patio
Large walk-in closet
Stackable washer and dryer inside the condo
Resort-style amenities; clean, sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court, fitness center, and movie room
Due to the current pandemic we spend additional time ensuring that all of our condos are sanitized thoroughly before move in!!
REQUIREMENTS
***600+ credit score
No evictions
Clear background check
Dogs any size, all cats accepted.
MOVE-IN COSTS
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
Security Deposit $500
Application fee $100
Water and trash are paid by the owner
No pet deposit and no pet fee
