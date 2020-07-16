All apartments in Lauderdale Lakes
Find more places like 3614 NW 29th Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
/
3614 NW 29th Ct.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

3614 NW 29th Ct.

3614 Northwest 29th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lauderdale Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3614 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
*********Available OCTOBER 16 ******

Quick screening process!

Beautiful, wooded community called MARINA OAKS!

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - East of I95, yet still reasonably priced! Great neighborhood, central to all; 5 minutes to the airport, 10 min to the beach, 10 minutes to downtown. Walking distance to a strip mall.

Close to colleges: The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale (3.6 mi), Nova Southeastern University (12 min), Keiser University (8.4 mi).

FEATURES
Beautiful park-like view
Granite counters
Tile throughout (no carpet!)
New light fixtures and ceiling fan
Stainless steel appliances, microwave, garbage disposal
Open floor plan
Relax on your screened-in private patio
Large walk-in closet
Stackable washer and dryer inside the condo
Resort-style amenities; clean, sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court, fitness center, and movie room
Due to the current pandemic we spend additional time ensuring that all of our condos are sanitized thoroughly before move in!!

REQUIREMENTS
***600+ credit score
No evictions
Clear background check
Dogs any size, all cats accepted.

MOVE-IN COSTS
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
Security Deposit $500
Application fee $100
Water and trash are paid by the owner
No pet deposit and no pet fee

ADDITIONAL RENTALS:
https://sflrentals.rentlinx.com/listings

***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 NW 29th Ct. have any available units?
3614 NW 29th Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lauderdale Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3614 NW 29th Ct. have?
Some of 3614 NW 29th Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 NW 29th Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3614 NW 29th Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 NW 29th Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 NW 29th Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3614 NW 29th Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3614 NW 29th Ct. offers parking.
Does 3614 NW 29th Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 NW 29th Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 NW 29th Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 3614 NW 29th Ct. has a pool.
Does 3614 NW 29th Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3614 NW 29th Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 NW 29th Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 NW 29th Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3614 NW 29th Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3614 NW 29th Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311

Similar Pages

Lauderdale Lakes 1 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes 2 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes 3 Bedrooms
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with ParkingLauderdale Lakes Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FL
Wilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College