All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 8792 Christie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
8792 Christie Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

8792 Christie Dr

8792 Christie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8792 Christie Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Seminole Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Contemporary Townhouse- FREE:Internet ,Cable, Pool - Property Id: 50288

2BR + 2 1/2 Bath - Late Model Townhouse -Super Clean
No HOA approval delays. A GUARANTEED decision in 1-2 days!
Furniture NOT included

PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.
call and leave a message or text 813-815-1194

*** SAVE OVER $200 per month in FREE SERVICES ***
*** FREE Hi Speed FIOS Internet ***
*** FREE FIOS CABLE ***
*** FREE Water, Sewer, Trash ***
*** FREE use of the pool

Recently renovated - Late Model townhouse is located in a quiet section of the Seminole Palms development

?- Spacious townhouse, almost 1300 SqFt
?- High - 9 ft ceilings. Ceiling fans in every room
?- Spacious bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings
?- Master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub
?- Large WALK-IN closets in every bedroom
?- Lots of storage space
?- All late-model appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
?- Non-smoking

? Close to Largo Mall and other shopping
? Close to many beaches.
? Near to US 19 and other major roads

@@@ The LAST unit in a very desirable development @@@
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/50288p
Property Id 50288

(RLNE5142995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8792 Christie Dr have any available units?
8792 Christie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 8792 Christie Dr have?
Some of 8792 Christie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8792 Christie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8792 Christie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8792 Christie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8792 Christie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8792 Christie Dr offer parking?
No, 8792 Christie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8792 Christie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8792 Christie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8792 Christie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8792 Christie Dr has a pool.
Does 8792 Christie Dr have accessible units?
No, 8792 Christie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8792 Christie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8792 Christie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8792 Christie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8792 Christie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg