800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

This is a triplex that shares a courtyard with a four-plex. Triplex units all have laundry closet in the kitchen and 2 bedrooms. Pull into your own driveway up to this unit. Walk into an open floor plan with an updated kitchen, new carpet & freshly painted. Both bedrooms are really good size with plenty of closet space. There is a linen closet in the hall between the bedrooms and next to the bathroom. Nice large open Kitchen with plenty of room for a dining table. There is a closet in the kitchen that houses the laundry hookups and a separate pantry closet for all your food. Nice large living room that has a coat closet next to the front door. The back door leads to the courtyard which is shared with 6 other units. Plant a garden or sit out for some sun. This unit is conveniently located next to Largo Recreation Center, Town Hall and the Largo Police station.