Largo, FL
800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N

800 Highland Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

800 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This is a triplex that shares a courtyard with a four-plex. Triplex units all have laundry closet in the kitchen and 2 bedrooms. Pull into your own driveway up to this unit. Walk into an open floor plan with an updated kitchen, new carpet & freshly painted. Both bedrooms are really good size with plenty of closet space. There is a linen closet in the hall between the bedrooms and next to the bathroom. Nice large open Kitchen with plenty of room for a dining table. There is a closet in the kitchen that houses the laundry hookups and a separate pantry closet for all your food. Nice large living room that has a coat closet next to the front door. The back door leads to the courtyard which is shared with 6 other units. Plant a garden or sit out for some sun. This unit is conveniently located next to Largo Recreation Center, Town Hall and the Largo Police station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N have any available units?
800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N have?
Some of 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 HIGHLAND AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
