706 4TH AVENUE NW

BACK ON THE MARKET......This beautiful home has location and space. With over 1800 sq ft of living space and updates as well. Tile floors through-out the downstairs. Laundry room and office space with built-in desk off large kitchen, also has laundry shoot!! Two huge bedrooms upstairs and bath, downstairs has two bedrooms , bath plus an additional office. Enjoy the fenced back yard and you will love the view of the lake from the second floor. This home is tucked away off the main road but just a short walk to Largo Central Park. Don't miss this one!! PET MAY BE CONSIDERED AND NO VOUCHERS PLEASE