579 7th Avenue Southwest

Motivated seller!! Welcome to your own personal garden oasis situated in downtown Largo. Located close to multiple parks, shopping, restaurants, libraries and Highland Recreation Center! This home has been elegantly updated inside and out to be comfortable and spacious. The kitchen boasts brand new granite, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances and the bathrooms were updated to include marble countertops and clean white cabinetry! The owners designed the landscaping to be beautiful and low maintenance which is well established and ready to enjoy and is accompanied by a large shed for gardening and anything else you might need. Just minutes from the beaches this house is a hidden gem just waiting to be found. This home is also situated comfortably out of any evacuation or flood zone and is equipped with impact rated windows and doors. The A/C, Roof and water heater are all brand new along with appliances (a full list of improvements is included below. Recent updates: Roof (2018), AC (2018), Electrical panel and feed (2017), All fans and lighting (2017), Bathroom Remodels (2018), Granite counter-tops (2018), Water Heater (2019), New front porch (2018), 3 part whole house water filter/softer (2018), Shed install (2018), new landscaping (2018), Re-screening of side porch and windows (2017), New fences (2017/2018)
