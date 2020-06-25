All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

579 7th Avenue Southwest

579 7th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

579 7th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Motivated seller!! Welcome to your own personal garden oasis situated in downtown Largo. Located close to multiple parks, shopping, restaurants, libraries and Highland Recreation Center! This home has been elegantly updated inside and out to be comfortable and spacious. The kitchen boasts brand new granite, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances and the bathrooms were updated to include marble countertops and clean white cabinetry! The owners designed the landscaping to be beautiful and low maintenance which is well established and ready to enjoy and is accompanied by a large shed for gardening and anything else you might need. Just minutes from the beaches this house is a hidden gem just waiting to be found. This home is also situated comfortably out of any evacuation or flood zone and is equipped with impact rated windows and doors. The A/C, Roof and water heater are all brand new along with appliances (a full list of improvements is included below. Recent updates: Roof (2018), AC (2018), Electrical panel and feed (2017), All fans and lighting (2017), Bathroom Remodels (2018), Granite counter-tops (2018), Water Heater (2019), New front porch (2018), 3 part whole house water filter/softer (2018), Shed install (2018), new landscaping (2018), Re-screening of side porch and windows (2017), New fences (2017/2018)

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS RLTY SEMINOLE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 7th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
579 7th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 579 7th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 579 7th Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 7th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
579 7th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 7th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 579 7th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 579 7th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 579 7th Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 579 7th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 7th Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 7th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 579 7th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 579 7th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 579 7th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 579 7th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 7th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 579 7th Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 579 7th Avenue Southwest has units with air conditioning.
